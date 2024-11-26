INTACH Mangaluru World Heritage Week Concludes with Inauguration of Exhibition on ‘Kattes of Mangaluru’

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) marked the conclusion of its World Heritage Week celebrations with the inauguration of an exhibition entitled ‘Kattes of Mangaluru’. The event took place on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, highlighting the cultural and environmental significance of kattes—sacred tree platforms that serve as both local landmarks and community gathering spaces in the coastal region.

The exhibition is the culmination of a comprehensive two-year documentation project spearheaded by INTACH Mangaluru Chapter Convener, Subhas Chandra Basu, in collaboration with architects and architecture students. This project meticulously documented approximately 200 kattes across old Mangaluru, providing insight into their historical and evolving roles within the community.

In his presentation, Subhas Chandra Basu underscored the multifaceted importance of kattes, which have traditionally served as venues for social interaction, trade, and leisure. However, he noted a shift towards their increasing association with religious practices. “While religious affiliation contributes to the conservation of these trees and spaces, it simultaneously restricts the traditional activities and open access that were once hallmarks of kattes,” he remarked, advocating for the expansion of documentation efforts to encompass a broader scope within Mangaluru and beyond.

The chief guest for the evening, renowned environmentalist Madhav Ullal, commended INTACH for its initiative. Ullal, who has planted and nurtured over 20,000 trees in Dakshina Kannada, addressed the audience on the pressing challenges posed by urbanization and deforestation in Mangaluru. “The green cover that once defined this city is rapidly diminishing due to unchecked urbanization. There is a concerning lack of awareness and accountability among residents, with fines for tree cutting as low as Rs. 200. Stricter enforcement and comprehensive policies are essential to combat deforestation,” he asserted.

In conjunction with the exhibition, a printed project report detailing the documentation efforts was unveiled. The exhibition will remain open to the public at the Kodial Guthu Centre from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, until Saturday, November 30, providing an opportunity for the community to engage with this vital aspect of Mangaluru’s heritage.