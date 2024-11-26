Priesthood Candidates National Seminar at NBCLC, Bangalore

Bangalore: The National Biblical, Catechetical, and Liturgical Centre (NBCLC), a distinguished institution under the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), is currently hosting a six-day national seminar designed for deacons of the Catholic Church. This significant event, themed “The Indian Church in the Synodal Context of India,” commenced on November 25, 2024, and featured an inaugural address by Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore. In his speech, Archbishop Machado emphasized the essential role that priestly and pastoral ministry plays in the synodal mission of the Indian Church.

The seminar has attracted 92 deacons representing 27 dioceses and five religious congregations, all preparing for ordination to the priesthood. This notable event epitomizes the Church’s commitment to inclusivity and collaboration in three primary ways:

National Representation: Participants are drawn from 11 states across India, including Meghalaya, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Inter-Ritual Participation: Deacons from the Latin, Syro-Malabar, and Syro-Malankara Churches are engaging together, fostering unity among diverse rituals.

Inter-Diocesan and Religious Collaboration: The seminar includes a diverse assembly of diocesan candidates and religious clergy, underscoring the importance of collaboration within the Church.

The primary objective of the seminar is to familiarize participants with the mission, activities, and institutional framework of the national Church. The inaugural session featured a prominent presentation by Rev. Dr. Cedric Prakash SJ, Director of Prashant, Ahmedabad, who addressed the socio-political challenges facing the Catholic Church in India. Additional distinguished speakers slated to contribute during the seminar include Mar Paul Kannookadan, Chairman of NBCLC; Bishop Rev. Dr. Geevarghese Mar Makarios, Bishop of Puttur; Rt. Rev. Satish Kumar and Rt. Rev. Joseph Susainathan, Auxiliary Bishops of the Bangalore Archdiocese; Rev. Dr. T. V. Thomas, Director of SBM at Christ University; and Dr. Mareena Mathew, Head of the MBA Department at Christ University.

The seminar, which is set to conclude on November 30, 2024, is being coordinated by Rev. Dr. John Baptist, Director of NBCLC, along with Rev. Dr. Nysson Luka, ensuring a well-rounded and enriching experience for all participants.



