INTACH organises ‘Exploring Namma Mluru’, a Journey for City Sketching

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organised the third edition of ‘Exploring Namma Mangaluru’, a series for sketching the heritage sites of Mangaluru city, on October 14 and 15, 2023. It involved the sketching of various notable monuments in the city by artist Wilson Souza.

The sketching journey began at the Old DC office and proceeded to iconic landmarks like the Kutchi Memon Mosque, St. Paul Church, and Rosario Cathedral on Saturday. It continued on Sunday from Ramakrishna Mutt to the LightHouse, St. Aloysius Chapel, and the CSI Shanthi Cathedral in Balmatta. Along with Wilson Souza, Syed Asif Ali, an artist and professor at Mahalasa College of Visual Art, also sketched specific sites.

William Pais, Director, Gallerie Orchid, and author of ‘The Land Called South Kanara,’ and ‘Echoes of the Corridors’, was the chief guest during the commencement of the event at the premises of the Old DC Office, Fort Road on Saturday, October 14th, at 9:00 a.m.

Addressing the gathering, William Pais emphasized the valuable heritage left by our ancestors. “INTACH and Art Kanara Trust have rendered silent efforts in preserving and promoting both the tangible and intangible heritage of our region. The remarkable sketches of our heritage sites by Wilson Souza will serve as enduring documentation,” he said.

Subash Chandra Basu, Convener of the Mangaluru Chapter of INTACH, informed that this is a part of the Mangalore Art and Archival Project by INTACH and Art Kanara Trust aimed at documenting the important natural locations and built heritage of Mangaluru. Two sketching sessions were conducted earlier with artists Syed Asif Ali and Jeevan Salian. The series will conclude with an exhibition of the sketches and photographs at the KodialGuthu Centre for Art and Culture. A monograph dedicated to the citizens of Mangaluru will also be released.

Various artists and INTACH members, including Nemiraj Shetty, Rajendra Kedige, Santhosh Andrade, Harish Kodialbail, and students from Mahalasa College of Visual Arts, participated.