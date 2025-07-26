INTACH to Host Cultural Dialogue with Author Srikar Raghavan

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in association with Art Kanara Trust, will host a cultural dialogue with author and journalist Srikar Raghavan on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 5:30 PM at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh, Mangaluru.

The event, organised as a Meet the Author programme, will centre around Raghavan’s newly released book ‘Rama Bhima Soma’, which offers a wide-ranging exploration of Karnataka’s evolving cultural and intellectual traditions. The book traces the rise of a modern Kannada renaissance in the 20th century, shaped by a growing sense of social consciousness and critical inquiry.

Through the lives and contributions of literary stalwarts such as Kuvempu, K. Shivarama Karanth, U. R. Ananthamurthy, D. R. Nagaraj, and M. M. Kalburgi, Raghavan paints a vivid picture of Karnataka’s cultural journey. He also brings into focus voices from trade unions, feminist movements, and Dalit activism, weaving them into the wider narrative of the state’s political and social history.

The dialogue is expected to offer valuable insights into Karnataka’s cultural past, present, and the ideas shaping its future.