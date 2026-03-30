‘Integral part of ‘Bengal family’: Mamata Banerjee tries to woo Marwari society ahead of elections

Kolkata: On the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the “Rajasthani” and “Marwari” communities in the state will always remain an essential part of West Bengal, recognising their contributions to the overall development of the region.

In a social media statement issued on Monday, the Chief Minister claimed that the invaluable contributions of the ‘Rajasthani’ and ‘Marwari’ fraternities in West Bengal across various sectors have played a significant role in the state’s growth and development.

She has also claimed that the Rajasthani and the Marwari fraternity in West Bengal will always remain an integral part of the “Bengal family”.

“We remain committed to ensuring that you continue to grow, flourish, and prosper in an environment of peace, joy, and harmony, along with everyone,” the Chief Minister said in her social media post.

Political analysts said that this Rajasthan Diwas message from the Chief Minister amid the crucial two-phase Assembly polls in the state next month is a strategic message to address the Rajasthani and the Marwari society in the state, who have been a traditionally dedicated vote bank of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

“Even at Chief Minister’s own Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur in South Kolkata, around 76 per cent of the electorate there comprises Hindus, of which about 34 per cent are non-Bengali-speaking Hindu voters, mainly Gujaratis, Rajasthanis and Marwaris, who are again traditionally and dedicated BJP voters. Hence, going by their percentage representation in the Bhabanipur electorate, the latest social media message from the Chief Minister is extremely significant,” said a city-based political observer.

At Bhabanipur, which is going for polls in the second phase on April 29, is the most high-profile Assembly constituency this time, considering that the Chief Minister is pitted against the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who is simultaneously contesting from his native Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore district.