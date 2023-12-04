Inter crush Napoli in Serie A



Rome: The highly-anticipated Serie A fixture between Napoli and Inter Milan turned out to be a lopsided affair, as visitors Inter emerged 3-0 winners with three different players on target.

Inter rotated their squad after having fought back from 3-0 to draw 3-3 with Benfica in midweek, while Napoli had lost to Real Madrid 4-2.

Marcus Thuram had the ball into the net for Inter in the 12th minute but it was chalked off for offside, while at the other end, Matteo Politano’s rocket hit the woodwork, reports Xinhua.

The away side broke the deadlock before the break when Nicolo Barella nodded for Hakan Calhanoglu to hit in a blockbuster into the net.

Inter doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Lautaro Martinez rolled across for Barella who waltzed into the box before finishing with a low strike.

Thuram sealed the win in the 84th minute when the Frenchman turned in from close range after Juan Cuadrado’s assist.

With the comfortable win, Inter regained top spot with 35 points, two points ahead of Juventus.

Also on Sunday, Roma registered a 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Sassuolo, as Paulo Dybala’s penalty canceled out Matheus Henrique’s opener, before Rasmus Kristensen hit a deflected winner.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina dominated Salernitana 3-0, Udinese shared the spoils with Hellas Verona in a 3-3 draw, and Lecce and Bologna played out a 1-1 draw.