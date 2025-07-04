KCA Manchester 2025 Inter-City Athletic Meet: A Resounding Success

Eccles, Manchester, UK: The Konkani Cultural Association (KCA) Manchester hosted its 2025 Inter-City Athletic Meet on June 28, 2025, at the Cleavley Athletics Track in Eccles, marking a significant milestone in fostering language, unity, culture, and sportsmanship within the Konkani-speaking community of the UK and Ireland. The event drew considerable participation from various Konkani associations, creating a vibrant and spirited atmosphere.

The day commenced with a traditional Mangalorean breakfast served by KCA, energizing participants and setting a welcoming tone. A dedicated children’s area, thoughtfully organized by Mrs. Sonia Sharon D’Souza, provided engaging activities for younger attendees aged 1-11, including play equipment, books, and creative stations.

A formal march past, featuring participants proudly bearing their association flags, preceded the opening ceremony. Mrs. Anthony Mary Rodrigues, the host, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, Mrs. Rakhee Sharda, Area Branch Manager for the State Bank of India, Manchester, and representatives from SKA (London), MUKA (Nottingham), NEKA (Sunderland), PCA (Preston), DUBLIN (Ireland), and the host team, KCA (Manchester).

The Chief Guest and the KCA Core Committee were invited to the dais, where a comprehensive overview of KCA’s 20-year journey was shared, emphasizing its commitment to uniting Konkani-speaking individuals and preserving their language and culture. Mr. Sujith Rodrigues, President of KCA, welcomed the audience and underscored the importance of sportsmanship, encouraging participants to strive for excellence while enjoying the day’s events.

A captivating welcome song and dance, performed by children and adults from all participating associations, showcased a blend of Konkani and English cultures. This was followed by an instrumental and audio rendition of the British National Anthem.

Mrs. Rakhee Sharda, introduced by the host, delivered an inspiring address, highlighting the values of unity and resilience, which resonated deeply with the audience. Mrs. Roylet Dsouza then presented crucial safety guidelines, urging responsible competition. The 2024 gold medalists were recognized on stage, followed by an oath-taking ceremony led by Mrs. Diana Monis, reinforcing the commitment to fair play.

The event was officially inaugurated with a colorful balloon release led by Mrs. Sharda, alongside Mr. Joseph Sequeira and Mr. Vinjoy Rego from the Athletics organizing team.

A midday luncheon provided participants with a chance to relax and rejuvenate before the afternoon’s competitions.

The event culminated in an award ceremony, co-hosted by Mr. Vinod Barboza and Mrs. Lainet Pinto. The evening was further enhanced by group dances and live singing performances led by Mrs. Stephi Martis and her team. DJ Mr. Ajith Rego provided music throughout the event, while Mr. Wilson Coelho and his team expertly managed photography and videography. The ground was festively decorated by the ‘Party Pallets’ team.

Ms. Sonal Mendonca, Secretary of KCA, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and supporters for their contributions to the event’s success. Mr. Fank Raj served as the dedicated match official, ensuring the smooth and fair execution of all athletic events. Sincere appreciation was also extended to Salford City Council for providing the venue.

The athletic competitions included a range of events for children and adults: 50m, 100m, 200m, and 400m sprints, javelin throw, shot put, long jump, 4x100m relay, and tug of war.

KCA (Manchester) emerged as the overall champions, securing the highest number of medals. MUKA (Nottingham) and NEKA (Sunderland) secured the positions of first and second runners-up, respectively.

The KCA Manchester 2025 Inter-City Athletic Meet was a resounding success, celebrating the spirit of community, culture, and sportsmanship within the Konkani-speaking diaspora.

Below is the complete list of winners and the medal tally across all five participating associations.