Inter-State Burglar Arrested by Udupi Police in Connection with House Theft Cases

Udupi: Udupi Town Police have apprehended an inter-state burglar, Mohammed Asif Betageri, suspected of involvement in a series of house burglaries in Kodankuru. The arrest follows an investigation into three house break-ins that occurred on the night of July 5 in the New Colony area of Kodankuru, situated in Puttur village under the Udupi Town Police Station’s jurisdiction.

Following the registration of cases related to the burglaries, a dedicated police team, led by Inspector Manjunath V. Badiger of Udupi Town Police, successfully apprehended the accused.

During interrogation, Asif confessed to his involvement in the incidents, stating that he and several accomplices arrived by vehicle at midnight, forcibly entered the three houses, and stole gold and silver ornaments, as well as cash. He further admitted that the stolen items were subsequently sold in Bhatkal and Sirsi, with the proceeds being divided amongst the group.

The accused was presented before the court following his confession.

Acting on the information provided by Asif, law enforcement officials have recovered an estimated Rs 8.5 lakh worth of stolen property. This includes approximately 95.5 grams of gold and 255 grams of silver, recovered from the Bhatkal and Sirsi regions.

Further investigation revealed Asif’s alleged involvement in additional house burglaries within the jurisdictions of Sagar Town Police Station in Shivamogga district and Nyamati Police Station in Davanagere district. He also implicated his brother, Arif, along with associates Anees, Saleem, and Shoaib, in multiple theft cases spanning across Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

While Asif is currently in custody, his brother Arif and the other mentioned individuals remain at large, and efforts to locate and apprehend them are ongoing.

The successful arrest and recovery operation was executed under the direction of Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar (IPS), with guidance from Additional SP Sudhakar Naik and DYSP D.T. Prabhu (Udupi Subdivision). The operation was spearheaded by Inspector Manjunath V. Badiger, with support from PSIs Eeranna Shiragumpi, Bharatesh Kankanawadi, Narayana B. Gopalakrishna, and staff members Prasanna C., Harish, Santosh Shetty, Anand, Santosh Rathod, Shivu Kumar, Hemant Kumar, Nethravati Spurthi, along with Imran from Brahmavar Station, and technical team members Dinesh and Nithin.