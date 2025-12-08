International Gita Mahotsav in Canada brings Bhagavad Gita to life through musical dance ballet

Ottawa: Celebrating International Gita Mahotsav in Canada, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa organised “Uttar ~ Answer”, a thematic musical dance ballet based on the Bhagavad Gita.

The event, hosted in collaboration with Jeevan Jyoti Performing Arts (JJPA), was held at Kailash Mital Theatre of Carleton University in Ottawa.

“Set on the battleground at the onset of a devastating war, the performance brought to life the timeless dialogue of the Bhagavad Gita—a profound exchange between the two protagonists on truth, duty, detachment, reconciliation, and the deeper philosophical questions of human existence. The choreography drew segmentally from these teachings, translating verses of the Gita into expressive movement, rhythm, and emotion,” Indian High Commission in Ottawa posted on X.

Addressing the gathering, the Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh K. Patnaik emphasised that the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita are not merely spiritual wisdom, but a living cultural heritage of India—one that continues to inspire harmony, responsibility, and resilience in modern life.

Indian missions worldwide have been celebrating the International Gita Mahotsav 2025, highlighting the timeless spiritual and philosophical teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Gita Mahostav is celebrated to promote the Bhagavad Gita’s teachings of duty, righteousness, and knowledge on the Ekadashi (11th lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Margashirsha (Indian Calendar) when Lord Krishna delivered the eternal sermons of Gita to Arjun on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Earlier on December 6, the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita came alive as Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan in Canada celebrated the International Gita Mahotsav in Toronto.

During the event, Indian Consul in Toronto, Kuljeet Singh Arora reflected on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, drawing parallels between its philosophy and the values of diplomacy, balance and service. The event witnessed live devotional bhajans, stage plays and spiritual discourses.