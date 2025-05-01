Investigation Finds No Evidence to Support Pro-Pakistan Slogan Motive in Kudupu Mob Lynching

Mangalore: Investigations into the mob lynching of Ashraf, which occurred in Kudupu on the outskirts of Mangalore on Sunday, have yielded no evidence to support claims that the victim was targeted for allegedly chanting pro-Pakistan slogans, according to Mangalore Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Commissioner Agarwal stated that despite widespread reports suggesting the murder was motivated by pro-Pakistan slogans, no witness testimonies or evidence gathered during the investigation support this assertion. He emphasized that the specific reason for the attack remains unknown.

“The witnesses and the accused involved have only stated that one person was attacking another and that others present then joined in as a mob to attack the same individual,” Commissioner Agarwal explained. He confirmed that no separate case has been registered related to the alleged chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans.

This revelation directly contradicts earlier statements made by Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar, who had initially indicated that Ashraf was attacked for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans. Following public criticism, Dr. Parameshwar subsequently clarified his statement, claiming he had only relayed information from the accused regarding the alleged slogans. However, the Commissioner’s statement effectively undermines the validity of this claim.

The initial report from the Home Minister spurred numerous media outlets to report the murder as being motivated by pro-Pakistan slogans. However, Commissioner Agarwal’s latest statement clarifies that no such evidence has been discovered during the investigation, effectively debunking the rumour that has been circulating.

“We have no information to corroborate the reason being reported in the media,” Commissioner Agarwal stated, suggesting the pro-Pakistan slogan claim is a baseless rumor. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashraf’s death is ongoing.