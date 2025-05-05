Investigation Launched into Provocative WhatsApp Post Following Suhas Shetty Murder

Mangalore: Authorities in Mangalore City have launched an investigation into a provocative WhatsApp post allegedly inciting a district-wide shutdown following the murder of Suhas Shetty, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bajpe Police Station.

The post, attributed to a user named Maneesh S, was shared in a WhatsApp group and called for a complete shutdown of Dakshina Kannada district from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM in protest of the murder. The message, viewed as potentially inflammatory and disruptive, included statements such as, “Condemning the murder of our worker Suhas Bajpe, Dakshina Kannada district will be completely shut down from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM today. We will not let Suhas’s sacrifice be in vain.”

Based on the content of the post, a case has been registered at Konaje Police Station under Crime No. 57/2025 under Section 192 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to knowingly giving false evidence. The case has since been transferred to the Mangalore City CEN Crime Police Station for further investigation.

Police are currently attempting to locate and interrogate the individual behind the post, identified as Maneesh S, believed to be from Puttur, Dakshina Kannada. The investigation is ongoing to determine the authenticity of the post, the intent behind its dissemination, and its potential impact on public order.



