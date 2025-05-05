Case Filed Against Sharan Pumpwell for Calling Dakshina Kannada Bandh

Mangaluru: A formal complaint has been registered against Sangh Parivar leader Sharan Pumpwell at the Kadri police station, Mangaluru, in connection with his call for a district-wide bandh in Dakshina Kannada on May 2nd. The bandh was declared following the murder of rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty.

Mr. Pumpwell allegedly announced the bandh, scheduled to run from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on May 2nd, during a press conference held at the A.J. Hospital premises in Kuntikan. Authorities contend that the statements made during this press conference were inflammatory and contributed to a district-wide standstill, resulting in the closure of numerous commercial establishments.

The complaint further alleges that Mr. Pumpwell’s pronouncements incited his supporters to engage in acts of vandalism, including instances of stone pelting targeting buses in various areas within the city. These actions purportedly exacerbated an already tense atmosphere, leading to damage to public property and contributing to clashes between opposing factions.

Consequently, a case has been registered against Mr. Pumpwell under sections 353 (2), 196 (1)(B), 49, and 324(2)(4)(5) of the Indian Penal Code. These sections pertain to charges including obstructing public servants from performing their duties, making statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes, punishment for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. The charges stem from his alleged role in instigating public disturbance and unrest throughout the district. The investigation is ongoing.