Investigation Officer Appointed to Investigate Gerosa School Issue – Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: “The Gerosa school incident is unfortunate. The government has appointed a senior IAS officer to investigate the allegations made by the parents against the teacher. The IAS officer will thoroughly investigate this issue”, said the District In-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at the Circuit house here, on February 17.

Speaking to the media persons, Minister Rao said, “We have appointed a Senior IAS officer and additional commissioner, education department, Gulbarga Akash K to investigate the Gerosa School issue. The investigations will reveal who is at fault. If the allegations are proven action will be taken against the teacher and if the teacher is found to be innocent, action will be taken against those who have unnecessarily created this issue”.

When asked about the teacher allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus during the lesson ‘Work is Worship’, Minister Rao said that the children were forced to protest against the teacher and shout slogans against the school.

The Minister further said, “The entire world has watched how the teachers were abused by the elected people’s representatives. The BJP leaders are spreading communal hatred. An FIR is registered against the BJP MLAs and the police are also investigating the case. We will not withdraw the case for any reasons”.