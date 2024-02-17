Members of BJP Yuva Morcha Attempt to Gherao CM Siddaramaiah at Bondel

Mangaluru: The members of the BJP Yuva Morcha attempted to gherao CM Siddaramaiah at Bondel on February 17.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport to attend the Congress convention at the Sahyadri Grounds.

More than 50 activists gathered at Bondel with black flags to gherao CM Siddaramaiah’s car but the Mangaluru police along with police commissioner Anupam Agrawal reached the spot and informed the protesters to leave the spot. The protesters did not listen to the police and questioned them as to why an FIR was registered against the MLAs. The protesters then shouted slogans against the Congress Party.

The protesters were later taken into custody.



