Social Activist Alwyn D’Souza Injured in Altercation Near Harekala Bridge

Mangaluru: Alwyn D’Souza, accompanied by Vijaylaxmi Shibrur and videographers, encountered a suspicious individual carrying a boat engine near Harekala Bridge at approximately 3 pm today. When questioned about the engine, which was suspected to belong to a previously seized boat, the individual fled. This led to an altercation with 10-15 unknown individuals, resulting in D’Souza being assaulted and pushed, sustaining shoulder injuries.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under CR No. 79/24, citing Sections 351, 115, 109, and 351(2) of the Indian Penal Code at the Rural Police Station. An investigation is currently underway.