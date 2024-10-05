Sadan Das Shiruru Elected President of Karnataka Janapada Parishat Dubai Unit

Dubai: Renowned NRI organizer Sadan Das Shiruru has been elected President of the newly formed Dubai unit of Karnataka Janapada Parishat, announced Prof. H.C. Boralingayya, Kaja President.

A Dubai resident for over 15 years, Sadan Das works in the insurance sector. He has actively promoted Kannada culture through various organizations like Kannada Koota Dubai, Namma Kundapura Kannada Balaga Gulf, Shiruru Association, Karnataka Historical Academy, Karnataka Press Council Dubai unit, Gulf Kannada Movies, etc.

His initiatives include Organizing Kannada and cultural programs, promoting Karnataka’s historical heritage, supporting Kannada cinema and engaging in religious activities.

As a dedicated community leader, Sadan Das has assisted youths seeking employment and resolved diplomatic issues. He now leads the Karnataka Janapada Parishat Dubai unit, fostering rural and folk culture.

Congratulations to Sadan Das Shiruru on his new role!