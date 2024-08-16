iPhone assembly plant progressing well: K’taka govt

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister’s office on Friday said that setting up of the Foxconn iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru Rural district with Rs 22,000 crore investment is progressing well.

The government has also assured complete support and commitment to ensure Foxconn gets all the assistance required in this process.

The government said that the company has acquired 300 acres of land in the ITIR Industrial Area, located in Doddaballapur and Devanahalli Taluk of Bengaluru Rural District.

The project, with an investment size of Rs 22,000 crore, is expected to generate employment for 50,000 plus people.

“Currently, the work is progressing well in this project with construction in progress. The Commerce and Industry Department, in collaboration with other relevant departments, is actively working on securing all necessary license approvals for the project. Additionally, power and water supply specific to the project are being planned and implemented,” said a statement after the meeting of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Foxconn CEO Young Liu in Bengaluru.

Foxconn is also setting up a manufacturing and assembly facility for mechanical components in EV applications (Project Cheetah). The company has leased private land in the Bengaluru district for this project.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister congratulated Foxconn CEO Young Liu on being honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award, and stated that this recognition is a testament to Liu’s remarkable contributions.

“It gives me immense pleasure to note that your project will create substantial employment opportunities within the State. This not only boosts the local economy but also empowers our workforce and enhances the overall prosperity of the region. We assure you of our complete support and commitment to ensure Foxconn gets all the assistance required in this process,” CM Siddaramaiah promised.

He said that Karnataka has established itself as a powerhouse in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

“With several leading ESDM players operating within the state, we are proud to be among the top contributors to India’s electronics manufacturing output and exports,” he stated.

He said that to support and facilitate competitive electronics manufacturing, Karnataka offers a comprehensive range of advantages.

“From efficient logistics and reliable power supply to a skilled workforce and a resilient vendor base, our state is well-equipped to meet the needs of this dynamic industry,” Siddaramaiah assured.



