CBI conducts 3D-mapping of crime scene at RG Kar

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week conducted 3D-mapping of the crime scene on Friday to ensure that no minor details that might prove effective in the investigation remain unnoticed.

Sources said a special team of CBI officials which arrived here from Delhi earlier this week used special laser scanner machines enabled with the capacity of 3D-mapping, which can grab a 360-degree picture of a wall-to-wall crime scene.

Sources claimed that even minute details which can otherwise go unnoticed cannot escape the technology used by the CBI during its investigation.

Previously too, the sources added, such 3D-mapping was done by the central agency for crime detection in different cases.

The CBI team reached R.G. Kar on Friday afternoon and surveyed the seminar room, which is reportedly the scene of crime. However, the central agency remained tight-lipped about the findings of its operation.

Earlier in the day, the CBI took Sandip Ghosh, the controversial former R.G. Kar principal, to the agency’s Salt Lake office for questioning in connection with the case.

While his interrogation is still on, it is not clear whether Ghosh has been arrested or just detained for interrogation.

The development came hours after Ghosh approached the Calcutta High Court with a plea seeking police protection. However, the court directed him to file a proper petition in the matter following which it will be taken up for hearing next week.

He is currently on leave after the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday gave a clear instruction to the state Health Department not to appoint Ghosh, who stepped down as the principal of R.G. Kar on Monday, as the head of any medical college in the state until further orders.

Notably, hours after resigning as the principal of R.G. Kar citing “moral responsibility” on Monday, Ghosh was appointed as the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), triggering protests by the medical students and junior doctors of CNMCH.

The CBI also questioned some medical students of R.G Kar on Friday to get an idea about the chain of events that took place on the night of the horrific incident.

The CBI launched its probe after the Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the agency on Tuesday.