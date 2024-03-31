IPL 2024: GT v SRH overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Gujarat Titans in Match 12 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday.

SRH smashed an IPL record total of 277 against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this week to mark its first win of the season. Meanwhile, GT are coming on the back of a disappointing defeat away from home against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two teams met thrice in the tournament so far with the Titans winning on two occasions.

SRH v GT Head-to-Head:

Sunrisers Hyderabad- 1

Gujarat Titans- 2

SRH v GT Match time: The Match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

SRH v GT match venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast of SRH v GT match on television in India: SRH v GT match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of SRH v GT will be available on JioCinema.

Weather conditions:

Hot afternoon is expected with a peak of 35 degrees during toss time.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade