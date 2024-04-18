IPL 2024: PBKS v MI overall head-to-head; When and where to watch



Mullanpur: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 33 of the IPL 2024 on Thursday.

Both the teams have lost their last encounters. In their last match against the Rajasthan Royals, PBKS ended up on the losing side after putting up a spirited fight.

On the other hand, MI in their recent encounter against the Chennai Super Kings, despite a magnificent century from their ex-captain, Rohit Sharma, fell short of the target set by CSK.

The two teams have played 31 times in the tournament and head-to-head battles between MI and PBKS have been closely contested affairs.

PBKS v MI head-to-head 31-

Punjab Kings: 15

Mumbai Indians: 16

PBKS v MI match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

PBKS v MI match venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Live broadcast of PBKS v MI match on television in India: PBKS v MI match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of PBKS v MI will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla