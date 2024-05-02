IPL 2024: SRH vs RR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch



Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR), who look to get a step closer to qualifying for the playoffs, in match 50 of the IPL 2024 on Thursday.

Rajasthan have lost just one match from nine outings this season and continue on top of the points table with 16 points. Meanwhile, Hyderabad have also played nine games this season, winning five and losing four and are currently fifth in the standings with 10 points.

In the SRH vs RR head-to-head, the two teams have played each other 18 times in the IPL and both have been victorious on nine occasions.

SRH vs RR head-to-head 18

Sunrisers Hyderabad- 9

Rajasthan Royals- 9

SRH vs RR match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

SRH vs RR match venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live broadcast of SRH vs RR match on television in India: The SRH vs RR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of SRH vs RR available on Jio Cinema.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore