IPL 2025 Auction: Will Jacks joins MI for Rs 5.25 cr, RCB secure Tim David for Rs 3 cr

Jeddah: Will Jacks’ Rs 5.25 crore move to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Tim David’s Rs 3 crore move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sparked excitement in the accelerated round on the second day of the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Monday.

England power-hitter Will Jacks, who represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous edition, was sold to the Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.25 crore. The 26-year-old, who made his debut in the 2024 season in which he played eight games including a brilliant century against Gujarat Titans, entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore. The five-time IPL winners pipped Punjab Kings to win his services and in a surprise decision, RCB chose not to use their Right to Match for their former batter.

Tim David, the former Mumbai Indians middle-order batter, was bought by RCB for Rs 3 cr. The Australian entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore but the Bengaluru franchise faced little to no resistance in garnering his services.

Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda entered the auction at a base price of Rs 75 lakh and was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.7 crore.

Shahbaz Ahmed was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2.4 crore. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder has been in scintillating form at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy where he scored a century for Bengal against Punjab on Saturday, entered at a base price of Rs 1 crore. LSG and SRH entered the bidding war but the former pipped the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Punjab Kings secured the services of Azmatullah Omarzai for Rs 2.4 crore. The Afghanistan fast-bowling all-rounder was sought after by Chennai as well but Punjab had the final laugh for the player who registered himself at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

RCB secured the services of West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore while Gujarat Titans secured the services of Tamil Nadu spinner R. Sai Kishore for Rs 2 crore. Having entered at a base price of 75 lakh, Punjab did not face any competition for the talented spinner but were outclassed by GT’s Right to Match (RTM) card.

Two-time IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings, Moeen Ali went unsold at the auctions having entered at a base price of Rs 2 crore.