IPL 2025: Unfortunately we’ve not been getting good starts, says Gaikwad after loss against RR

Guwahati: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad blamed openers — Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi — for not providing good starts in the IPL 2025 season after losing to Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Sunday.

Chasing 183, Rachin was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Jofra Archer while Tripathi scored 23 after failing to reach double digits in the last two encounters.

However, Gaikwad struck 63 off 44 balls including seven fours and a six but it was not enough to take the side over the line as they lost the match by six runs despite Ravindra Jadeja scoring 22-ball 32 not out and MS Dhoni contributing 16 off 11 balls.

“Obviously in the powerplay Nitish batted well and we were not proactive knowing he was going behind square and we should have made him play in front of the wicket. 8-10 runs through misfields as well. We are trying to improve there. 180 was chasable. Still a good wicket if you hit the pockets. I was really happy at the innings break. They were looking good for 210, but 180 was chasable,” Gaikwad said in the post-match presentation.

“Unfortunately we have not been getting the good starts but once we get that things will be different. (Positives) Noor as usual bowling well, Khaleel bowling well and Jaddu bhai bowled well as well. You need some momentum in the bowling department. I think once everything comes together and we have the momentum we will be a really good side,” he added.

On taking the role of No.3 batter in the side, Gaikwad said, “Over the years Ajinkya batted at 3 and Rayudu was taking care of middle-overs. We thought it would be better if I came a bit late to take care of the middle overs and Tripathi can bat aggressively at the top. Anyway it doesn’t matter because I am getting to bat early in the three games (smiles). It was decided during the auction time and I don’t have any problem with that. I can take risks when needed and rotate strike.”

Earlier, Nitish Rana’s 36-ball 81 studded with 10 fours and five sixes powered Rajasthan Royals to 182/9 in 20 overs. It was Rajasthan’s first win of the season after suffering defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.