Iran has not attacked UAE in recent days: Top military command

Tehran: Iran’s main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said that the country’s armed forces have carried out no missile or drone operation against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the past days, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Headquarters spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari made the announcement on Tuesday (local time), stressing that if Iran had taken such actions, “we would announce it decisively and explicitly.”

He rejected a report by the UAE that accused Iran of launching drone and missile attacks against the country, calling on the UAE’s officials and statesmen not to let their country fall into the trap laid by the United States and Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

Zolfaghari also urged them not to wage a “media invasion” against Iran and hurl “unjustified accusations” against the country, noting that the UAE has become one of the main bases of the United States and Israel in the West Asia region and is home to a major part of their troops and military equipment.

He emphasised that Iran has exercised restraint so far in the face of the UAE’s media hype and assistance to the “Muslim world’s enemies” solely for the sake of the security of the Arab state’s people, warning that if any action is taken from the UAE’s soil against Iranian islands and coasts, “we will give a crushing and regret-inducing response.”

On Monday, the UAE said Iran had carried out renewed attacks using missiles and drones against the country, hitting sites including the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, and injuring three Indian nationals.

Meanwhile, Iranian state TV IRIB, citing a military source, said Iran had no preplanned intention to target oil facilities. It also blamed “US military adventurism” for creating conditions that allowed vessels to pass through what it called restricted areas of the Strait of Hormuz.