Iran rules out nuclear talks under pressure, intimidation

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stressed Monday that his country will not consider holding nuclear negotiations under pressure and intimidation.

He made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X while reacting to US President Donald Trump’s calls for negotiating a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Araghchi said, “We will not negotiate under pressure and intimidation,” particularly referring to Washington’s military threats and sanctions against Iran. “We will not even consider it (negotiation), no matter what the subject may be. Negotiation is different from bullying and issuing diktats.”

The minister reiterated that “Iran’s nuclear energy program has always been and will always remain entirely peaceful,” denying any accusation of its “potential militarization.”

Araghchi added that Iran was holding separate consultations with international stakeholders “on an equal footing and with mutual respect,” aiming to explore ways to build more confidence and more transparency on its nuclear program in return for the lifting of “unlawful” sanctions.

In an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast Friday, Trump said he wants to negotiate the nuclear issue with Iran and had sent a letter to the country’s leadership, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the country had not received such a letter yet.