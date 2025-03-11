PM Modi to begin landmark two-day visit to Mauritius today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Mauritius for a landmark two-day visit on Tuesday, to further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

PM Modi will be attending the country’s National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on March 12, at the invitation of Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. This marks a significant moment in India-Mauritius relations, as it is PM Modi’s first visit to Mauritius since 2015, when he outlined India’s Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), emphasising the importance of cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

During his visit, PM Modi will call on the President of Mauritius and hold discussions with the Prime Minister and senior dignitaries of the country. He will also meet political party leaders and interact with the members of the Indian-origin community, which plays a vital role in the cultural and social fabric of Mauritius.

As part of his agenda, PM Modi will inaugurate two key facilities: the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both of which were built with India’s grant assistance, further underscoring the development partnership between the two countries.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during this visit, reflecting the growing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including maritime safety, health, small and medium enterprises, trade, and capacity building. PM Modi’s visit is also expected to enhance India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, which aims to deepen India’s engagement with neighbouring countries.

A special highlight of the National Day celebrations will be the participation of Indian defence forces. A contingent from the Indian Navy, along with an Indian Navy ship, will join the celebrations.

Additionally, an Indian Navy helicopter, the Akash Ganga Skydiving Team from the Indian Air Force, and a group of NCC cadets will participate in the event.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has confirmed that both nations will sign a technical agreement to share white-shipping information between the Indian Navy and Mauritian authorities. This agreement will significantly enhance the maritime security of Mauritius, ensuring the safety of its trading corridors while facilitating cooperation to prevent illegal activities. It will also improve Mauritius’ maritime domain awareness and strengthen regional cooperation for real-time data sharing.

“Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Ramgoolam will together inaugurate a few projects that have been implemented with Indian assistance and will also witness the signing of several MOUs on cooperation in the field of capacity building, bilateral trade, tackling of cross-border financial crimes and promoting small and medium enterprises,” said Foreign Secretary Misri.

High-level engagement continues to be a regular feature of India-Mauritius bilateral partnership. While President Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest for National Day of Mauritius in 2024, Mauritius has participated in the swearing ceremony of PM Modi in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

Mauritius was also a ‘special invitee’ for G20 Summit in 2023 and co-launched Global Biofuels Alliance with India and other countries on its sidelines.

This visit underscores the strong and enduring relationship between India and Mauritius, marking a new chapter in their strategic partnership.