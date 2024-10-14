Iraq seeks ceasefire, prevents conflict expansion: PM

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has said that Iraq works to seek a ceasefire and prevent the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

Al-Sudani made the remarks during his meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement issued by al-Sudani’s media office on Sunday.

Araghchi arrived in Baghdad earlier on Sunday for a brief official visit to discuss regional security developments as part of his regional tour, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the statement, al-Sudani stressed that Iraq is making joint efforts with international partners and friends, particularly European Union countries, to reach a ceasefire.

Al-Sudani emphasised that the Iraqi government’s current priorities regarding regional issues include “stopping the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon and preventing Israel from expanding the ongoing conflict”.

He noted that Iraq’s efforts to prevent the spread of the conflict ultimately serve Iraq’s national security and the entire region’s stability.

For his part, Araghchi said that his visit aims to enhance coordination and consultation on the regional situation, confirming that Iran supports Iraq’s endeavours to prevent the regional conflict from escalating.

Araghchi also met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, who said the continuation of the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon threatens security, stability, and peace in the region and the world at large, highlighting the need to resolve crises through diplomatic means, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

Rashid also reiterated that Iraq rejects the use of its territory as a “launching pad” for aggression against neighbouring countries.

Also on Sunday, at a joint press conference with Araghchi, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein cautioned that “Israeli aggression on Lebanon could lead to the outbreak of another war,” stressing that Iraq aims to stay out of the regional conflict.

Hussein also made clear that the use of Iraqi airspace for strikes on Iran is “unacceptable,” warning that continued hostilities could “severely impact global navigation and trigger a worldwide energy crisis”.

Araghchi echoed these concerns, describing the situation as increasingly volatile, with rising risks of clashes.

He said the Israeli military escalation could have repercussions across the region, potentially endangering other countries.

“Iran does not fear war, but it does not seek it either,” Araghchi added.