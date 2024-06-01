Iraq welcomes UN resolution to end assistance mission by 2025

Baghdad: The Iraqi government has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution to end the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) by the end of 2025.

The government spokesman Basim al-Awadi said on Friday in a statement that the Iraqi government welcomes and appreciates the resolution, which was issued unanimously to end the UN mission on December 31, 2025.

According to the statement, the Iraqi government pledged to continue sustainable cooperation and partnership with the UN and its development programmes in Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously decided to extend UNAMI’s mandate for a final 19-month period to December 31, 2025, after which the mission will cease all work and operations.

UNAMI is a political mission established by the Security Council in 2003 at the request of the Iraqi government in the wake of the invasion by a US-led coalition.

Its main mandate is to provide advice, support, and assistance to the government and people of Iraq in various fields.