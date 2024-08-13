Iraqi PM pledges to protect US-led coalition advisors

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to preventing any actions that could endanger the US-led coalition advisors tasked with helping Iraq fight the extremist Islamic State (IS) militant group.

The prime minister made the remarks during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken late Monday night as the two sides discussed regional developments and efforts to bolster regional and international stability, according to a statement released by al-Sudani’s media office on Tuesday.

Al-Sudani stressed the need to continue communication between the two sides “to end the coalition’s mission in Iraq and move to bilateral security relations,” according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the call, the Iraqi prime minister reiterated Iraq’s position that the reasons behind the instability of the region are the continued aggression on Gaza and emphasized the need for major powers and international organizations to play their role in halting the “crimes” being committed against the Palestinian people.

For his part, Blinken reiterated the US commitment to continued consultation with the Iraqi side on regional issues and supporting the efforts of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

On August 5, four rockets attacked the Ayn al-Asad Airbase in Iraq’s western Anbar province, where US troops are stationed. Two of the rockets were intercepted by anti-aircraft weapons while the other two landed in the perimeter of the airbase without causing casualties.

In response to the attack, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States would not tolerate attacks on its troops in the Middle East.