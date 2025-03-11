IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav Train under ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ scheme

Patna: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) announced the launch of the Bharat Gaurav Train to promote rail tourism on Monday.

The initiative will offer a special 33 per cent discount for the passengers on travel costs.

The journey will start on March 27, 2025, and the train will depart from Bettiah station under the Samastipur Railway Division.

The major boarding stations on this train will be Sugauli, Raxaul, Bairginia, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Pataliputra, Ara, Buxar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

This budget-friendly train will take pilgrims to major religious destinations at a low cost. The idea is to provide a quality experience for pilgrims and boost rail tourism under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative. The railway officials have finalised well-planned routes and services for devotees.

“It is a perfect chance for travellers to explore India’s rich spiritual heritage. It is a divine journey at an affordable price,” said Rajesh Kumar, Joint General Manager, of IRCTC.

The Bharat Gaurav Train, launched under IRCTC’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ scheme, will take passengers on a spiritual pilgrimage across major religious destinations in South India.

As per the route, the pilgrims will visit Tirupati for Shri Balaji Darshan, Rameswaram for Shri Ramanathaswamy Temple, Madurai for Meenakshi Amman Temple, Kanyakumari to see Kanyakumari Temple and Vivekananda Rock, and Srisailam to see Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga.

The journey will start on March 27, 2025, and will end on April 7, 2025, at Samastipur railway station. The Indian railway has fixed economy class (Sleeper) – Rs 22,520/person and Comfort Class (3 AC) – Rs 38,310/person.

The passengers will stay in air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned hotels as per their categories with vegetarian meals (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner and morning and evening tea) and bottled water will be served to them. They will also get AC and non-AC buses for the sightseeing.

“Bharat Gaurav Train will provide an economical and pleasant experiencbie to pilgrims while giving a new dimension to rail tourism,” Kumar said.

“Security guards, cleaning staff and tour escort will provide a unique and comfortable journey for the passengers,” he added.