President Murmu launches ‘spiritual education’ of Brahma Kumaris from Haryana’s Hisar

Chandigarh: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched a state-level campaign, ‘spiritual education for holistic well-being’ of Brahma Kumaris from Haryana’s Hisar on its golden jubilee.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that spirituality “unites the entire humanity by rising above man made boundaries. Social, economic, scientific, cultural, political or any other type of system built on spirituality remains ethical and sustainable”.

“A person who always keeps spiritual consciousness awakened experiences mental and physical health, and inner peace,” she said.

The President said a person who “experiences spiritual peace enriches lives of others too with positive energy”.

She emphasised that the real utility of spiritual peace is not in remaining in isolation. It should be used in building a healthy, strong and prosperous society and nation.

The President was happy to note that Brahma Kumaris are using spiritual energy for the benefit of the nation and society. She said this organisation is contributing in many social and national initiatives like the campaign against drug abuse, women empowerment, and environmental conservation.

She expressed confidence that the Brahma Kumari family would continue to contribute to the holistic health of people and the overall development of the country on the strength of spirituality.

The President said on coming to Haryana, the message of Shrimad Bhagavadgita comes to mind.

She said spirituality “rises above man-made boundaries and connects the entire humanity in one thread. The social, economic, scientific, cultural, political or any other type of system built on spiritual basis remains ethical and sustainable. On the strength of spirituality, today Brahma Kumari centres are imparting social and economic education in about 150 countries of the world”.

She said Brahma Kumari Sansthan is actively contributing in many campaigns of national service and social service.

By contributing to the virtuous work of environmental conservation like drug-free India campaign, national programmes related to water conservation, efforts for women empowerment and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, “you all have used your spiritual energy in a planned manner in the interest of the nation and society”.

Earlier, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya welcomed President Murmu on her arrival in Haryana. He said Brahma Kumari is majorly a women organization. This organization has worked for the welfare of the people.

The organisation has played an important role in bringing change in the lives of people. The Governor said the Brahma Kumari Sansthan has done welfare work in many areas of education, health and society. More than 25,000 Rajyogis are working for the betterment of society by dedicating their lives.