IRGC warns US against attacks on its vessels

Tehran: The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that any “aggression” against Iranian oil tankers and commercial vessels will result in a heavy attack against one of the US military centers in the region and “enemy” ships.

The remarks were released in a post on social media platform X, following sporadic clashes that erupted between Iran and the United States in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday and Friday.

Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz beginning February 28, when it barred passage for vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States after the two countries launched joint strikes on Iranian territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United States has also imposed a naval blockade on the strait, preventing ships to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway. The US military has attacked several Iranian ships and oil tankers over the past days.

In another post on X, the IRGC’s Aerospace Division said that its missiles and drones have locked onto US targets in the region and ships of the “aggressive enemy.”

“We are awaiting the order to fire,” it added.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he expects to receive a message from Iran as questions persist over the pace of nuclear negotiations.

Pressed on whether Tehran was deliberately slowing the process, he said: “We’ll find out soon enough.”

The President signalled that Washington could escalate its approach if talks falter. “We’ll go a different route if everything doesn’t get signed up, buttoned up,” he said. “We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen, but it’ll be Project Freedom Plus. Meaning Project Freedom plus other things.”