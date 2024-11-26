ISL 2024-25: Clinical Odisha FC run rampant with 6-0 victory to snap winless run against Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad: Odisha FC broke their three-game-long winless run with an emphatic 6-0 victory against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday.

It was a complete team performance from Sergio Lobera’s men as the likes of Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio, Mourtada Fall, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Rahim Ali found themselves on the scoresheet.

The game started with great intensity, with both teams taking the attack to the opposition. However, the game’s first real opportunity fell to Roy Krishna, who outpaced Stefan Sapic, but his subsequent effort struck the post on its way out. The Fijian completely bamboozled the Hyderabad FC backline with his pace, as Ahmed Jahouh showed great vision to pick the long ball.

Hyderabad FC with their foreign forwardline of Allan Paulista and Edmilson Correia caused some problems for Odisha FC but were dealt with by Mourtada Fall. Eventually, the visitors struck first courtesy of Isak Vanlalruatfela’s opportunist strike in the 12th minute on his 50th ISL appearance. It was a pinball situation in the Hyderabad FC penalty area and Isak was the quickest to react as he steered it past Lalbiakhlua Jongte in goal.

Odisha FC made Hyderabad FC pay for not taking their chances as Puitea stole the ball from Lenny Rodrigues in the middle and followed it up with a great run. However, his eventual effort was denied by Jongte but Mauricio was in the right place to slot home the rebound, doubling the lead for the visitors at the half-hour mark.

The initial period of the second half saw Odisha FC throw the kitchen sink at the Hyderabad FC backline and the hosts were simply out of answers. Thangboi Singto’s men were second best on most of the instances as the likes of Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Mauricio and Isak were at the end of some glaring chances.

Sergio Lobera’s men were rewarded with the third goal in the 51st minute because of their relentless attacks in the second period. A brilliant cross from Isak found Jerry in the box. The winger failed to get a clean connection with the ball but both Jongte and Parag Shrivas were not alert to the danger as the ball crept in after taking a touch from the former.

Hyderabad FC almost pulled a goal back when Alba’s freekick found Paulista in the box. The Brazilian created the space brilliantly with his smart movement but his eventual header was expertly denied by Amrinder, who took a hit on his nose. In the hope of fortifying the backline, Lobera decided to bring on Carlos Delgado and Rahim Ali.

However, things went bad to worse for the hosts as Jahouh with a brilliant corner found Fall on the far post. The defender composed himself with the first touch and slotted it home with the second as Odisha FC stretched it to a 4-0 lead in the 70th minute.

Odisha FC continued on the offense as Mauricio got the better of Parag with a silky move before squaring to Puitea in the box. The midfielder made no mistake in dispatching the ball into the back of the net in the 75th minute, extending it to a five-goal advantage.

The visitors weren’t done as two substitutes Rahim Ali and Mauricio combined in a counterattack with the latter unleashing the former on the right flank. Rahim with his pace got the better of Rafi and eventually slotted it past Jongte in the 89th minute to put the match beyond Hyderabad FC’s reach.