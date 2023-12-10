Israel announces death of 25 year-old hostage kidnapped on Oct 7



Tel Aviv: The Kibbutz Be’eri community settlement in Israel on Saturday said that its resident Sahar Baruch (25) who was kidnapped on October 7 has died in Hamas captivity.

Sahar Baruch’s younger brother Idan was also killed by Hamas on October 7.

The community, in a statement, said that Baruch was murdered in Gaza.

However, the community statement did not said when and how Baruch was killed by Hamas.

They said that Hamas released a propaganda video in which they showed that Baruch was dead.

The community has demanded the return of his body as part of any hostage deal and added that the Kibbutz Be’eri will fight for the return of all the hostages who are in the custody of Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government sources said that Hamas is believed to hold the bodies of at least 18 murdered hostages.