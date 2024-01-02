Israel appoints Katz as new FM in reshuffle agreement



Jerusalem: Israel’s Parliament has approved the appointment of Energy Minister Israel Katz as the country’s new Foreign Minister, replacing Eli Cohen in a planned cabinet reshuffle.

Katz, 68, previously served as Foreign Minister from 2019 to 2020. His return to the role is part of an internal rotation agreement within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cohen will retain his seat in the influential security cabinet and is slated to reclaim the Foreign Ministry in 2026, should the current government remain in power.

“I am entering my duty today amid a war,” Katz said upon taking office, referring to the ongoing tensions with Gaza.

“My first directive to the Ministry employees is to put the issue of the Israeli hostages in Gaza at the top of the list of priorities.”