Issue would’ve been resolved if similar strike followed Mumbai attacks: K’taka BJP leader

Bengaluru: The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, said on Wednesday that if Operation Sindoor-like counterstrike had been carried out after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the issue would have been resolved then only.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Bengaluru, he said that Indian soldiers have eliminated terrorists in retaliation for the killings of Hindus by terrorists.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a major blow to Pakistan. India has shown it can strike even on Pakistani soil. If such a counterstrike had been carried out during the Mumbai terror attacks, the issue would have been resolved then,” he said.

“Even in such circumstances, the Congress party has posted about peace on social media. The Uttar Pradesh Congress President made a video tying a lemon to a fighter jet. Yet, Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed says he will go with a bomb strapped to himself. Last time, during the surgical strike, Congress leaders demanded evidence. Now, evidence has appeared in all media before they could ask for it,” Ashoka stated.

“Will Congress leaders still search for evidence or keep chanting peace mantras?” Which side is the Congress party, chanting peace mantras, on? Karnataka Congress, talking about peace during times of war, has completely lost its way. This is an insult to the nation,” said Ashoka.

“While Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge supports the Central government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says no to war. Karnataka Congress and the National Congress are entirely different. They give no value to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s warnings. Which side is the peace-chanting Congress on? This is an insult to the nation. Mallikarjun Kharge should at least now take action against Karnataka Congress leaders,” Ashoka said.

He said Congress is worried that if there is a war against Pakistan, it will lose Muslim votes. “While all states are deporting Pakistani citizens, Karnataka has not yet done so. Congress could have at least congratulated the soldiers in its tweet. Congress leaders should clarify how long they will keep chanting peace mantras,” he said.

The BJP leader said the Congress leaders say war is the last option. “Does that mean after everyone is dead, Congress ministers should be handed a gun and sent? Even if Minister Zameer goes with a bomb, terrorists won’t kill him. Minister Zameer should first deal with the Pakistanis within India. Let him strap a bomb and go to the sleeper cells in the Congress office,” Ashoka said.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself has said he doesn’t visit temples. But now, for political tactics, he has applied tilak while addressing the media on Operation Sindoor. He has no faith in Hinduism,” Ashoka alleged.

He also said that the Congress government has unjustly suspended the BJP MLAs in the Legislative Assembly. “This should be limited to the session. Speaker U.T. Khader doesn’t even know how to run the House. I called him eight times, and he says, ‘Come later’,” the BJP leader said.



