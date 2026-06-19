Udupi Block Congress Marks Rahul Gandhi’s Birthday With Welfare Outreach for Persons With Disabilities

Udupi: The Udupi Block Congress observed the birthday of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a meaningful welfare programme at the Congress Bhavan in Udupi, where assistive devices and nutritional food kits were distributed to persons with disabilities.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor described Rahul Gandhi as a leader of the country’s future, noting that he continues to speak up for social justice despite criticism and political attacks. He said Gandhi has consistently stood by the people, extended support to the underprivileged, and shown compassion toward marginalized communities.

Kodavoor expressed hope that the birthday programme, organized in a service-oriented manner, would prove successful and reflect the party’s commitment to public welfare.

Congress leader Prasad Raj Kanchan, addressing the gathering, said that the Congress party has made significant contributions to India’s development and that many welfare schemes introduced during Congress governments played an important role in the nation’s progress. He alleged that opposition parties are increasingly focusing on the interests of the wealthy rather than the needs of the poor.

He further stated that Congress remains the political force most committed to the upliftment of weaker sections of society. Warning that the poor may face greater hardship if the party is sidelined, he urged the public to support Congress in the interest of social development.

The programme was presided over by Udupi Block Congress President Ramesh Kanchan.

As part of the initiative, around 75 persons with disabilities were provided with assistive devices, including hearing aids, commode wheelchairs, water beds, walkers, walking sticks, and crutches, along with nutritional food kits.

Several party leaders and workers were present on the occasion, including Hari Prasad Rai, M.A. Gaffoor, Keshava Kotian, Prakhyath Shetty, Narasimhamurthy, Sadananda Kanchan, Habib Ali, Kushal Shetty, Mahabala Kundar, Prashanth Jathanna, Ganesh Nergi, Sajjan Shetty, Jyothi Hebbar, Hammad, Suraj Kalmadi, Saurabh Ballal, Suresh Shetty Bannanje, Raghavendra N., Mamatha Shetty, Harish Kini, Keerthi Shetty, Kishan Hegde, and others.