IT Ministry, MCTE join hands to foster defence innovations

New Delhi: In an effort to foster innovation and drive technological advancements for defence applications, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and Military College of Telecommunications Engineering (MCTE) on Friday announced to formalise their partnership in this regard.

MeitY’s research and development (R&D) organisations handed over various indigenously developed products to MCTE for potential military use, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to self-reliance.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said during the event that empowering the Armed Forces with indigenous solutions is crucial, and the proposed CDAC Centre of Excellence at MCTE is commendable.

The event aimed to strengthen collaborative efforts for joint R&D in key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum, chip design, 5G and beyond, strategic electronics and communications etc.

The partnership is poised to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies to meet the evolving needs and challenges faced by the Indian Army, according to the IT Ministry.

It also aims to provide a platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through an incubation ecosystem, promoting cross-pollination of ideas and technologies.

Lt Gen K.H. Gawas, Commandant, MCTE said that to unlock the true potential and gravitate towards Viksit Bharat, there is a need for collaboration between Army and researchers to understand battlefield requirements.

Gawas expressed confidence that this partnership would drive future defence innovations and equip the Indian Army to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving battlefield environment.

In another example to bolster defence forces, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has developed lightweight bulletproof jackets with 360-degree protection. The ABHED jackets were developed using polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material.

The armour plates for the jackets have passed all necessary research and development trials as per the protocols.