Patna court defers hearing on Khan Sir’s bail plea; two associates of Roshan Anand granted bail

Patna: A hearing in the ongoing legal dispute involving educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, and Roshan Anand was held on Thursday at the Patna Civil Court. While two associates linked to the Roshan Anand side secured bail, the court deferred consideration of Khan Sir’s anticipatory bail plea due to an incomplete police case diary.

The District and Sessions Judge granted unconditional bail to Gaurav Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, who are associated with the Roshan Anand faction.

Following the order, the process of furnishing bail bonds and completing legal formalities for their release from Beur Jail began.

According to advocate Raghav Kumar, representing Roshan Anand’s side, the court granted bail without imposing any conditions.

The court could not take a final decision on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Faisal Khan or the regular bail applications of his two personal security guards.

During the proceedings, the judge observed that the updated case diary submitted by the police was incomplete.

The court directed the investigating agency to submit a complete and comprehensive case diary before the next hearing.

The matter has now been listed for hearing on June 27.

Although the anticipatory bail plea remains pending, Khan Sir continues to enjoy interim protection from arrest until the next hearing date.

The earlier stay on his arrest remains in force until June 27.

According to submissions made by the police, the firing incident under investigation was allegedly not an act of self-defence.

The police stated in the case diary that the two security personnel accompanying Khan Sir opened fire at his direction with the intention of creating panic and fear in the area.

However, these allegations remain part of the ongoing investigation and have yet to be adjudicated by the court.

Khan Sir’s counsel, advocate Arvind Kumar Maurya, argued before the court that his client had no role in the firing incident.

The defence contended that Faisal Khan had been falsely implicated and alleged that the case stems from political and business rivalries.

The dispute between Khan Sir and Roshan Anand has witnessed a series of allegations and counter-allegations.

Roshan Anand has accused Khan Sir of conspiring against him and has also linked him to the murder of his brother, Prince Yadav.

These allegations are currently under investigation, and no court findings have yet established criminal liability in the matter.

With the police directed to submit a complete case diary before the next hearing, the proceedings scheduled for June 27 are expected to play a significant role in determining the future course of the case.