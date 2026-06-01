Jagadguru Rambhadracharya to deliver 9-day Ram Katha in Lucknow from today, UP CM likely to attend event

Lucknow: A grand nine-day Shri Ram Katha by Padma Vibhushan Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj will be organised from Monday till June 9 at the Brij Ki Rasoi premises on Sitapur Road in Uttar Pradesh’s state capital Lucknow.

Renowned saint Jagadguru Rambhadracharya will spread the message of Lord Ram’s ideals and Indian cultural values through his discourses.

The organisers have also expressed hope that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may attend the programme.

According to the organising committee, several Ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government may attend the Katha on different dates.

There is also a possibility of Chief Minister Adityanath attending the event.

Special preparations are being made for the programme ahead of Chief Minister Adityanath’s visit.

On May 23, CM Adityanath released the poster of the Katha stage based on the replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple and conveyed his best wishes for the event.

The organisers said that Shri Ram Katha is not only a religious event but also a medium to strengthen moral values, family traditions, social harmony and national awareness in society.

Inspired by the ideal life of Lord Ram, the Katha helps promote the spirit of service, good conduct and sense of duty in society.

The Katha will feature a distinct episode each day, ranging from Lord Ram’s birth (Day 4) and the Sita Ram Vivah (Day 6) to the Shri Ram Rajyabhishek on the final day, June 9.

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has also been a key witness in the Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case.

The Union government has honored him with the Padma Vibhushan award for his contribution.

On the first day of the Katha, the Kalash Yatra, Guru Vandana and Bharadwaj-Yagnavalkya dialogue will be described.

On the second day, the appearance of Mata Sita, on the third day Shiva’s marriage, on the fourth day Shri Ram’s birth anniversary and on the fifth day, the episodes of childhood and Ram’s exile to the forest will be narrated. On the sixth day, Sita Ram’s marriage and on the seventh day, Ram’s exile, Kevat’s dialogue and Ram-Bharat’s meeting will be described.

On the eighth day, there will be the story of Sita’s abduction and Shabari’s character. The story will conclude on June 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On the final and ninth day, events such as the burning of Lanka, the arrival in Ayodhya, the coronation of Lord Ram, and a grand feast will be organised. Mahaprasad will be distributed to devotees at the conclusion of the nine-day Shri Ram Katha.

Despite being visually impaired, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, who has written more than 250 books, is respected across the country for his outstanding contribution in the fields of education, literature and spirituality.