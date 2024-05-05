Jagan says he backs Muslim quota, accuses Chandrababu of deceiving minorities



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Saturday that the four per cent reservation for Muslims must continue and dared TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu to spell out his stand on the issue in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that on one hand, Chandrababu Naidu joined hands with the BJP, which promises to end reservations for Muslims while on the other, he resorts to a deceitful act of false affection towards Muslims to secure their votes.

The YSR Congress Party chief alleged that the former chief minister was betraying Muslims.

“I boldly assert this today. The 4 per cent reservation for Muslims must remain intact. This is my firm stance. Will Chandrababu dare to voice this in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Will he disassociate himself from the NDA?” he asked while addressing an election rally in Nellore.

“What is the purpose of this alliance, Chandrababu? Why the pretence of affection? Why align with the NDA, which opposes Muslim reservations, while perpetuating such deceit in your gatherings?” Jagan questioned.

The Chief Minister made it clear that 4 per cent reservation given to minorities is not given based on religion.

“These reservations are not applied to upper castes among Muslims. This 4 per cent reservation is on backward classes basis only,” he said.

“I’m questioning the BJP, and other opposing parties. All religions have BCs and OCs. These reservations are given to the backward class, subject to the Constitution. Is it moral to play politics on such reservations and mess with their lives?” the Andhra Pradesh chief minister questioned.

Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that the YSR Congress will support minorities on issues like 4 per cent reservation, NRC and CAA.