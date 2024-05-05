TN BJP chief seeks probe into recovery of charred body of Congress leader



Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai on Saturday expressed shock over the recovery of the charred remains of the body of Tirunelveli East district Congress President K.P.K. Jeyakumar Dhanasingh.

The body of the 60-year-old Congress leader was found in his farmland at Karaichuthupudur near Thisayvanvilai in Tirunelveli district.

The deceased’s son, Karuthiah Jefin, had filed a missing complaint with the Uvari police station on May 3 after Jeyakumar went missing on the evening of May 2.

Annamalai said in a statement that Jeyakumar was missing for the last two days, adding that the deceased Congress leader had lodged a complaint with the police alleging threat to his life from some Congress leaders.

Annamalai said, “It appears that Jeyakumar lodged a complaint with the district superintendent of police expressing concern over his safety. Notably, he mentioned the names of Nanguneri MLA and Congress leader Ruby Manoharan and former state Congress President K.V. Thangabalu, but the police do not seem to have taken any action.”

The IPS officer-turned-BJP leader also said that if this was the situation faced by a senior Congress leader, the law and order in Tamil Nadu under the DMK regime has become ‘horrendous’.

The BJP leader also called upon the DMK regime to initiate an inquiry against all the individuals mentioned in the complaint filed by Jeyakumar.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is an ally of the DMK.