‘Jai Hind’ echoes nationwide: Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers, and Oppn leaders salute Indian Army’s response to terror

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hailed the Indian Army for its strong response by hitting targets deep inside Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” the Defence Minister wrote on X while hailing the defence forces of the country.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also complimented the army by simply posting “#OperationSindoor #JaiHind”, on his X handle.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote on X, “Jai Hind.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Jai Hind! Jai Hind Army!” on his X handle while sharing the ‘Operation Sindoor’ poster posted by the Indian Army on its official X handle.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur also posted, “Jai Hind, Jai Hind’s Army.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav wrote on X, “Hail India! There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army. #IndianArmy.”

UBT (SS) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated.

“Tonight’s precision strikes in PoK are against terrorism, and kudos to the Indian defence forces for keeping it precise to sites where terrorism was being harboured. Hit them, hard enough that terrorism doesn’t stand a chance ever again. Jai Hind!” he wrote on X.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote on X, “Hail India! Hail the army of India!”.

“Jai Hind, Hindostan Zindabad,” wrote Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi on his X handle.

Earlier, the Indian Army said that it has hit nine locations deep inside Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the army in a press release said.

The Indian Army also posted on its official X handle, “Justice is Served. Jai Hind.”

“Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the army said.

It added that these steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’, later today,” the army said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also confirmed the strike on his country.

“The missile strikes were fired by India at Kotli, Bahwalpur and Muzaffarabad in a cowardly attack amid intense tensions between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in occupied Kashmir,” the Pakistan army confirmed.

The tension between the two nuclear nations comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed, mostly tourists.