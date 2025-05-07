Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif confirms India’s decisive action, admits attacks on five sites

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday confirmed India’s decisive action against the terror infrastructure and acknowledged the attacks on five locations inside his country.

“The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals,” the Pakistan Prime Minister wrote on X.

“The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan. Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given,” he added.

The Pakistan Prime Minister said that the entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high.

Earlier, the Indian Army said that it has hit nine locations deep inside Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the army in a press release said.

The Indian Army also posted on its official X handle, “Justice is Served. Jai Hind.”

“Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the army said.

It added that these steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’, later today,” the army said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, also confirmed the strike on his country.

“The missile strikes were fired by India at Kotli, Bahwalpur and Muzaffarabad in a cowardly attack amid intense tensions between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in occupied Kashmir,” the Pakistan army confirmed.

The tension between the two nuclear nations comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed, mostly tourists.