Jaipur hospital fire: CM Bhajanlal visits hospital, Ashok Gehlot seeks high-level probe

Jaipur: A devastating fire broke out in the ICU of the Trauma Centre at Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, leading to the deaths of eight critically ill patients. The incident has sparked widespread grief and calls for accountability.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the hospital in the very early morning hours and ordered immediate relief measures.

Senior Congress leader and former CM Ashok Gehlot expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and demanded a high-level investigation into the incident.

Taking to social media, Gehlot wrote, “The death of eight people due to the fire in the ICU of SMS Hospital’s Trauma Centre is deeply saddening. I pray to God for peace for the departed souls and a speedy recovery for those injured.”

He said that the state government must conduct a thorough inquiry to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

Chief Minister Sharma expressed deep anguish over the tragedy. In a social media statement, he described the incident as “extremely unfortunate”.

He visited the hospital shortly after the incident to assess the situation firsthand. After meeting with doctors and hospital officials, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure immediate relief work and provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families. “Every effort is being made to ensure proper treatment, safety, and support for those affected. The situation is being closely monitored,” he said.

The fire broke out around 11.20 p.m. in the storeroom of the Neuro ICU ward at the Trauma Centre. At the time, 11 patients were admitted to that ICU, and another 13 were in the adjacent ward.

The cause is suspected to be a short circuit, and an official investigation is underway. Earlier, the state government formed a six-member committee to investigate the incident, including senior officials from the Medical Department, PWD, Fire Department, and SMS Medical College.