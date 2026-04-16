Jammu: BSF organises Yoga session at Veer Bhumi Park under ‘Yoga at Iconic Places’ initiative

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday organised a yoga session at Veer Bhumi Park in Samba district under the “Yoga at Iconic Places” initiative, with 57 personnel participating in asanas, pranayama and meditation.

BSF Jammu took to social media ‘X’ and said, “BSF organized a Yoga session at Veer Bhumi Park, Samba, Jammu under the “Yoga at Iconic Places” initiative, where 57 personnel participated in asanas, pranayama and meditation, reinforcing the message “Karo Yog, Raho Nirog” and promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and a disciplined lifestyle.”

Yoga has emerged as one of the most trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. The word “Yoga” is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj’ meaning “to join”, “to yoke” or “to unite”, symbolizing the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Recognizing its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and was endorsed by a record 175 member states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly on September 27, 2014. The date of June 21 was chosen as it is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This day represents a symbolic harmony between nature and human wellness and is important in many cultures.

This ushered in an era of holistic health revolution, in which attention was given to prevention rather than cure. Since its first edition in 2015, India has led the celebration globally under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, with active support from state governments, Indian missions abroad, and UN agencies.

The journey of International Day of Yoga has been nothing short of extraordinary. From a modest participation of 9.59 crore individuals in 2018, the celebration has grown exponentially. In 2024, an estimated 24.53 crore people joined celebrations worldwide, showcasing the event’s massive global appeal. The International Day of Yoga has become a global wellness movement, uniting millions across countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a pivotal role in globalising yoga by championing its recognition at the United Nations, leading to the annual celebration of International Day of Yoga on June 21 since 2015. He has positioned yoga as a scientific, evidence-based therapy for holistic health and sustainable living, actively promoting its integration into modern medicine and daily life.