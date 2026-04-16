Two children killed as massive fire destroys dozens of huts in Lucknow slum cluster

Lucknow: The bodies of an infant and a toddler were recovered early on Thursday following a devastating fire that broke out a day earlier in a slum cluster in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar area, destroying more than two dozen huts and sparking panic among residents.

Officials said the deceased were the two daughters of Satish, a resident of Village Kashipurwa under the Ram Sanehi Ghat Police Station limits in Barabanki district. The victims have been identified as Shruti, aged around two years, and her two-month-old infant sister.

Confirming the casualties, Deeksha Sharma, DCP East, Lucknow, said, “Two bodies were recovered and have been handed over to the family after due procedure.”

The fire reportedly erupted on Wednesday evening in a vacant plot located near the Ring Road and quickly spread across the settlement, fuelled by strong winds and the presence of highly combustible materials used in the huts.

Eyewitnesses said thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from several kilometres away as flames rapidly engulfed the area.

The blaze also raised concerns due to the proximity of nearby hotels and automobile showrooms.

Scenes of chaos unfolded as residents rushed to salvage their belongings, with many losing everything as the fire reduced huts and household items to ashes.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, speaking to reporters, described the incident as deeply distressing. “This incident is deeply tragic. A large fire erupted, affecting over a hundred huts… Our top priority is to guarantee the highest quality of care for the injured in hospitals,” he said.

Authorities have ordered an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite rescue and relief efforts and ensure all necessary assistance is provided to those affected.

Rescue and relief operations are still underway at the site, with teams from the police and fire departments continuing their efforts.

Officials said they are working to determine the origin of the fire, while further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.