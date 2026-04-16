Govt to launch 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on Friday

New Delhi: In a bid to support India’s growing energy needs and advancing the vision of a self-reliant nation, the Coal Ministry is set to organise a 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions and stakeholder consultation in Mumbai on Friday.

According to an official statement on Thursday, the event will be attended by Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal. The 15th round continues this progressive journey, offering coal mines under the most liberal terms to promote ease of doing business, attract diverse investments, and encourage wider industry participation.

The ministry said it remains committed to ensuring reliable and affordable energy for the nation while promoting sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term resilience in the sector.

“The round will offer a fresh set of fully explored and partially explored coal blocks, inviting participation from experienced miners, new entrants, and technology-driven enterprises alike,” said the ministry.

It is expected to further energise the coal sector by fostering a vibrant and competitive ecosystem, while paving the way for enhanced investments, employment generation, and overall sectoral growth.

Since the launch of commercial coal mining in 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative has significantly enhanced domestic coal availability and reinforced the nation’s energy security.

According to the ministry, the commercial coal mine auction framework has transformed the coal sector by introducing transparency, fostering competition, and creating a level playing field for all participants.

Commercial coal mining has also emerged as a key enabler of economic progress, contributing to increased coal production and ensuring a steady and reliable supply for industries across the country.

The forthcoming round builds on this strong foundation, further reinforcing confidence in the sector and its future potential, said the ministry.