‘Janakrosh Yatra’: Karnataka BJP hits streets against Congress govt’s policies

Mysuru: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi launched the ‘Janakrosh Yatra’ in Mysuru, the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday. He stated that the BJP is organising the yatra in protest against the anti-people policies of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the yatra by beating a drum. BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalawadi Narayanaswamy, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and other senior leaders also joined him in beating the drum.

Union Minister Joshi and other leaders then led a protest march, accompanied by thousands of BJP workers.

Before arriving at the site, Union Minister Joshi and all BJP leaders visited the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru and offered special prayers.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Joshi said, “Prices have reached record highs. On the other hand, even though the law does not permit religion-based reservations, the government has allotted 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, which is the height of appeasement.”

He criticised the government for acting against the Constitution and Supreme Court rulings.

He further alleged that funds allocated for Dalits under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) are being diverted to fulfil guarantee schemes. “If that’s the case, is the government providing guarantees only to Dalits?” he questioned.

He stated that the yatra is being carried out with the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari. It will be led by the state BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and two opposition leaders, R. Ashoka and Chalawadi Narayanaswamy. He further announced that the party has consulted legal experts regarding the religion-based reservation and will challenge it in court.

Responding to the central government’s hike in petrol and diesel taxes, Joshi said, “The state government has hastily reacted. The Rs 2 increase will be borne by government-run companies-essentially the Union Government. We are not passing that Rs 2 burden onto consumers.”

He added that even the state government would benefit from the tax hike, as it would receive a share. “They too will get Rs 1,” he noted.

On April 7, the yatra will cover Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, followed by Mandya in the morning and Hassan in the afternoon on April 8.

On April 9, protests will take place in Kodagu and Mangaluru, while on April 10, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru will witness the first phase of protests.

The second phase of the protest will begin on April 13 in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts. Vijayendra stated that the yatra would cover all districts of the state, with 2-3 km-long foot marches and public meetings in every major city. Senior BJP leaders will participate in the events.



