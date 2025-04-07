Obscene video case: K’taka HC to hear Prajwal Revanna’s bail plea again on April 15

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court, responding to the second bail petition by former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna in the sensational obscene video scandal case wondered how the bail could be granted to him unless he shows (presents in the court) something extraordinary.

The bench headed by Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur made these oral observations on Monday while looking into Prajwal’s bail plea on the grounds that the trial has been stayed on other co-accused persons.

Prajwal who is facing serious charges of committing repeated rapes, sexual harassment, threatening, video recording of the act and others, was told by the court that there are convincing circumstances against him in the case against him. “Unless you show some extraordinary, can the bail be granted?” the bench stated.’taka

Justice Yerur further maintained that the bench would hear him and posted the matter for April 15.

The counsel for Prajwal argued that the circumstances have changed currently and the chargesheet has been filed against him and trial was stayed against co-accused in the case and these would give him right to get bail.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) B.N. Jagadeesha, submitted that, the matter went to the Supreme Court and the Apex court had rejected the bail. There is no change of circumstances and Prajwal is the main accused. He is facing four cases, he added.

The SPP also sought time to file objections.

Recently, the trial court in Bengaluru has framed charges against Prajwal for rape, voyeurism, criminal intimidation and unauthorised circulation of images of sexual assault.

The Karnataka High Court had quashed his bail petition in October 2024. Prajwal had further failed to get relief from the Supreme Court in this regard.

Prajwal’s counsel had filed the second bail petition before the High Court in March.

The prosecution has charged Prajwal Revanna under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (B) (Assault or use of criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her), 354 (C) (An act of watching or capturing a woman’s image while she is engaging in a private act), 376 (2) (N) (Aggravated form of rape committed by police officers and other public servants in charge, repeatedly raping same woman), 376 (2) (K) (Being in position of control or dominance over a woman, committing rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and Section 66 (E) of the IT Act.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault video case involving Prajwal Revanna submitted the 2,144-page charge sheet to the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in August last year.

Revanna was arrested at the Bengaluru International Airport in the early hours of May 30, 2024, when he was returning from Germany after his grandfather – former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and uncle H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, made a public appeal that he has to come and face the authorities.

His father, JD-S legislator H.D Revanna was jailed. Revanna and Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna are currently out on bail in the kidnap and rape case linked to the sex video scam. His younger brother, JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting male party workers, is also out on bail.

Four cases have been lodged against Prajwal Revanna in connection with sexual assault and rape. His bail plea has been rejected in all the cases.



